Dualsun unveils 375 W photovoltaic-thermal panel with shingle tech

France-based hybrid solar module manufacturer Dualsun has launched a new photovoltaic-thermal panel based on shingle solar cells.

Produced at the company's recently-commissioned factory in Jujurieux, in the Ain department in eastern France, the Dual Spring panel is the most powerful device ever developed by the company to date. “The shingle cells allow the panel to reach a power of 375 Wp while maintaining a completely black aesthetic,” the manufacturer said, noting that the module's previous version could reach a maximum of 315 W.

The 360-cell, monocrystalline PERC panel has dimensions of 1,646×1,140x35mm and a weight of 31.3kg, for the non-insulated version, and 32.1kg for the insulated version. It features a power conversion efficiency of 20%, an open-circuit voltage of 48.9 V, and a short-circuit current of 9.89 A.

The module can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 10-year product guarantee. It also features an MC4-compatible connector and black anodized aluminum frame and black backsheet. The product's operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The thermal-power module has a thermal power of 600 W-thermal per square meter and a gross area of 1.635 m². Its heat-transfer liquid volume is 5 liters and it can operate at a maximum operating pressure of 1.5 bar. The non-insulated device has an optical efficiency of 58.9% and, for the insulated product, this efficiency reaches 58.2%.

The manufacturer claims that the shingle technology used provides better pressure absorption on the panel compared to traditional monocrystalline cells. “Shingle cells are less affected by micro-cracks so the decrease in yield over time is lower,” the company said. “The panels are more durable thanks to the reduction of internal mechanical stress.”