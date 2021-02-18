Finance for 49 mini-grids in Sierra Leone and Uganda

London-based off-grid utility company Winch Energy has closed financing for a $16 million project to install 49 mini-grids, plus portable batteries, in Sierra Leone and Uganda.
The company–which says it is owned by French renewables business Total Eren, Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corp, Saudi electrical manufacturer Al Gihaz Holding and Swiss financial services firm Winch Partners–said it will provide funding for the project alongside Neot Offgrid Africa and Nairobi and San Francisco-based impact investor Sunfunder, with the support of the U.K. and German governments and the EU. Neot Offgrid Africa was established by Paris-based investor Meridiam, French state-controlled energy company EDF and Japanese brand Mitsubishi.
The project will see the roll-out of Winch Energy's Remote Power Unit mini-grid solution in the districts of Tonkolili, Koinadugu and Bombali, in the West African state of Sierra Leone, and in the Lamwo area of Uganda, on the eastern side of the continent.
Schedule
Winch said the projects would be operational within a year for more than 6,500 customers and would supply clean energy to more than 60,000 people for the first time, with an additional 6,000 portable batteries bringing sustainable energy to people outside the mini-grid catchment areas.
“The developments will open up a pipeline of additional projects in both countries, further securing Winch Energy’s position in the off-grid market,” the investor said in a press release issued yesterday to announce a project which, Winch added, was signed off in late January. The two project partners are aiming to have $100 million worth of operational projects within two years, said Winch.
Popular content
African debt-funding investor Sunfunder will provide a $2 million construction loan for the project, said Winch, with the U.K. government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office providing unspecified “subsidies” for the project in Sierra Leone, and German development ministry the BMZ (Bundesministerium für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung) providing the same support for the Ugandan locations, alongside the EU.
Project development support will be offered in Uganda by German development agency GIZ (the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) with the equivalent service offered in Sierra Leone by the UN Office for Project Services, according to yesterday's announcement.
Winch added, French broadband and smart grid company Sagemcom will be one of two main contractors–along with Winch Energy's Italian unit. Fieldfisher; Clarkson Wright and Jakes; and August Debouzy were legal advisers for the establishment of the Winch Energy IPP Holdings Limited investment platform set up with Neot Offgrid Africa to finance the mini-grid operations.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.