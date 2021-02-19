Germany has 270,000 residential batteries linked to PV

From pv magazine Germany
The German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) has reported that demand for residential batteries increased by 47% in 2020.
This means that the number of solar power storage systems has grown by around 50% for the third year in a row.
BSW-Solar estimates that around 88,000 new home storage systems were installed in Germany last year. Overall, their number increased to around 270,000 photovoltaic storage systems by the end of December. In 2019 and 2018, the country saw the installation of 60,000 and 40,000 residential batteries, respectively.
According to the Federal Network Agency's database, which does not include all data presented by BSW-Solar, almost 80,000 new battery storage installations with a capacity of around 775 MW and an output of 475 MW were registered for 2020. At the end of 2020, around 175,000 battery storage systems with a cumulative capacity of 1,950 MWH and an output of 1,400 MW were registered.
BSW-Solar expects that storage demand will continue to rise this year. Residential storage linked to PV is being supported by a rebate scheme in Germany.
