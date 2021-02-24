Trina Solar enters storage business

Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has set up Trina Storage, a new unit specializing in storage and smart energy solutions.

The new unit will operate to act and develop innovative solutions for various areas of application, for example for residential batteries, grid services, large scale storage and microgrids.

The company wants to provide flexible and scalable solutions that meet the requirements in terms of cost, quality, security and efficiency, and meet specific customer needs. The new storage solution proposed by Trina Storage should include hardware, software and services that should make it possible to use storage quickly and inexpensively.

The company will combine lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and power conversion systems in a containerized solution with smart energy management and control systems as well as services such as monitoring and support, using only tier-one components.

Popular content

The new division is expected to benefit from Trina's many years of experience in the solar industry and the collaboration with independent power producers, project developers and EPCs.

“Our solutions are ideal for various application scenarios, such as solar and storage solutions or standalone battery systems, to improve grid stability,” said Terry Chen, head of overseas storage business at Trina Solar. The company expects exponential growth in the renewable energy market in the coming years as energy demand continues to rise and storage is the only technology that can effectively support this development. “We are ready to drive the renewable energy revolution and become a global leader in smart energy,” said Chen.