Trina Solar enters storage business

Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has set up Trina Storage, a new unit specializing in storage and smart energy solutions.
The new unit will operate to act and develop innovative solutions for various areas of application, for example for residential batteries, grid services, large scale storage and microgrids.
The company wants to provide flexible and scalable solutions that meet the requirements in terms of cost, quality, security and efficiency, and meet specific customer needs. The new storage solution proposed by Trina Storage should include hardware, software and services that should make it possible to use storage quickly and inexpensively.
The company will combine lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and power conversion systems in a containerized solution with smart energy management and control systems as well as services such as monitoring and support, using only tier-one components.
Popular content
The new division is expected to benefit from Trina's many years of experience in the solar industry and the collaboration with independent power producers, project developers and EPCs.
“Our solutions are ideal for various application scenarios, such as solar and storage solutions or standalone battery systems, to improve grid stability,” said Terry Chen, head of overseas storage business at Trina Solar. The company expects exponential growth in the renewable energy market in the coming years as energy demand continues to rise and storage is the only technology that can effectively support this development. “We are ready to drive the renewable energy revolution and become a global leader in smart energy,” said Chen.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.