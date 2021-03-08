Hard times for french PV module maker Photowatt

From pv magazine France
EDF EN, a unit of French energy giant EDF, is considering the liquidation of its subsidiary specializing in solar module production Photowatt. According to French financial newspaper LesEchos, the company's factory in Bourgoin-Jallieu, in France's southern region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, may be closed soon.
The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional council is mobilizing to save the factory and one of its members, Eric Fournier, which is also the regional councillor for Environment, sustainable development, energy and regional nature parks, said that an unspecified company headquartered in the region may be interested in acquiring Photowatt.
LesEchos also revealed that Photowatt had recently conducted a strategic review to explore all possible ways out of its difficult situation. The newspaper said that the reason for EDF's withdrawal from the solar module business was due to its difficult financial situation and the fact that PV is not its core business. EDF has not responded to pv magazine request to confirm the withdrawal plans.
Photowatt was acquired by EDF in 2012. Photowatt was founded in 1979 and initially it produced solar cells for spatial applications.
