South Korea wants to deploy another 2.1 GW of floating PV by 2030

The South Korean Ministry of Environment has announced a plan to install around 2.1 GW of floating PV capacity by 2030.

The ministry said in a statement that it had already identified the five dams of Hapcheon, Gunwi, Chungju, Soyang River, and Imha as potential sites for the implementation of the first floating arrays, adding that projects with a combined capacity of 147 MW were currently under development, without providing further details.

One of them is likely the 41 MW floating project that Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells announced in November for the Hapcheon dam, which is located in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province, for Korea Water Resources Corp., which is a governmental agency that manages water resources. The panel producer has developed a special series of solar modules for floating solar power plants.

The new 2.1 GW program is part of South Korea's plan to become carbon-neutral by 2050. It will add to the 2.1 GW floating solar complex the South Korean government is developing near the Saemangeum tidal flats, on the coast of the Yellow Sea. The KRW4.6 trillion ($3.82 billion) project was unveiled in 2019. It will be built in two stages, with the first 1.2 GW phase set to come online in late 2022 and adding the remaining capacity by 2025.

South Korea is resorting to floating PV on a larger scale as its PV sector is currently dealing with land availability issues.

South Korea plans to install 30.8 GW of solar by 2030.