Nextracker settles PV patent infringement lawsuit

From pv magazine USA
Nextracker has settled a patent infringement lawsuit against Ohio-based Northern States Metals, which conducts its solar energy business under the name Solar FlexRack.
California-based Nextracker filed suit in federal court last June.
Popular content
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Solar FlexRack will pay Nextracker royalties on qualifying sales revenue from Solar FlexRack’s TDP 2.0 solar tracker and certain related products, services, and components. The other terms were not disclosed.
The lawsuit alleged that FlexRack improperly made use of Nextracker’s patented technology. The patents include “Single-Axis Follower Support System for a Solar Collector” (U.S. Patent No. 9,806,669) and “Balanced Solar Tracker Clamp” (No. 9,970,686).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.