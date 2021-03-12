Nextracker settles PV patent infringement lawsuit

From pv magazine USA

Nextracker has settled a patent infringement lawsuit against Ohio-based Northern States Metals, which conducts its solar energy business under the name Solar FlexRack.

California-based Nextracker filed suit in federal court last June.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Solar FlexRack will pay Nextracker royalties on qualifying sales revenue from Solar FlexRack’s TDP 2.0 solar tracker and certain related products, services, and components. The other terms were not disclosed.

The lawsuit alleged that FlexRack improperly made use of Nextracker’s patented technology. The patents include “Single-Axis Follower Support System for a Solar Collector” (U.S. Patent No. 9,806,669) and “Balanced Solar Tracker Clamp” (No. 9,970,686).