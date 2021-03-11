Trina launches 670 W solar panel

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has launched a new Vertex solar module with a power output of 670 W.

The new product, which features a conversion efficiency of 21.6%, was conceived for large scale solar power projects and is the most powerful panel manufactured by the company to date.

Trina said the panel is based on 210mm wafers, non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection, and multi-busbar (MBB) technology. “The MBB and high-density interconnection improve the module efficiency to up to 21.6% while the non-destructive cutting pioneered by Trina Solar significantly reduces the risks of cell micro-crack[-ing] and power loss,” it explained.

The module, as with other powerful products of the Vertex series, is claimed to reduce, significantly, both the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and the balance-of-system (BoS) costs of a project, due to the reduced number of arrays that can be achieved with bigger and better-performing panels. “In large scale power plants, the 670 W Vertex has 28 modules on each string,” said Zhang Yingbin, head of global product strategy and market at Trina Solar.

Trina estimates a project cost reduction of between 5% and 7%, as a result of a reduction of the non-silicon cost of silicon wafers and cells for the upstream supply chain, and a cost reduction for trackers, pile foundations, cables and labor. “Compared to other 500 W+ modules in the industry, BoS cost savings are at least RMB0.08-0.09 ($0.012-0.013) per watt hence … a significant overall advantage,” the manufacturer said. The module is also claimed to optimize container-space utilization in transportation.

Trina launched its 635-660 W Vertex series in August. A month earlier, it had unveiled a 600 W version of the Vertex panel.