Delta unveils string inverter for utility scale solar

Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has announced the launch of its M125HV Gen2 Solar PV String Inverter, a three-phase, 140 kVA device that is an updated version of the company's 140 kVA inverter for utility scale PV projects. “The M125HV Gen2 includes everything that made the Gen1 so popular with customers but is even quieter now,” said Andreas Hoischen, senior director, business unit photovoltaic inverters for Delta EMEA.

The inverter has a nominal output power of 125 kW, an efficiency of 99.1%, and a European efficiency rating of 98.7%. It measures 940x663x334mm and weighs 80kg. The device has input voltages ranging between 860 and 1,500 V DC, with a maximum sporadic voltage of 1,600 V.

The new product can operate at an ambient operating temperature comprised between -25 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius and at an altitude of up to 4,000m. The inverters also feature IP65 protection and a cooling technique that combines natural convection with active ventilation.

“Up to 20 strings can be attached via Amphenol connectors, for instance as part of utility scale, ground-mounted installations,” the manufacturer stated. “By accepting high input voltages, the latest Delta inverter can reduce the amount of current cables must transport, which allows installers to use smaller gauge wire and minimize energy loss.”

The product comes with a five-year guarantee, which the company claims can be extended at the customer's request.