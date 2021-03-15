Delta unveils string inverter for utility scale solar

Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has announced the launch of its M125HV Gen2 Solar PV String Inverter, a three-phase, 140 kVA device that is an updated version of the company's 140 kVA inverter for utility scale PV projects. “The M125HV Gen2 includes everything that made the Gen1 so popular with customers but is even quieter now,” said Andreas Hoischen, senior director, business unit photovoltaic inverters for Delta EMEA.
The inverter has a nominal output power of 125 kW, an efficiency of 99.1%, and a European efficiency rating of 98.7%. It measures 940x663x334mm and weighs 80kg. The device has input voltages ranging between 860 and 1,500 V DC, with a maximum sporadic voltage of 1,600 V.
The new product can operate at an ambient operating temperature comprised between -25 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius and at an altitude of up to 4,000m. The inverters also feature IP65 protection and a cooling technique that combines natural convection with active ventilation.
Popular content
“Up to 20 strings can be attached via Amphenol connectors, for instance as part of utility scale, ground-mounted installations,” the manufacturer stated. “By accepting high input voltages, the latest Delta inverter can reduce the amount of current cables must transport, which allows installers to use smaller gauge wire and minimize energy loss.”
The product comes with a five-year guarantee, which the company claims can be extended at the customer's request.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.