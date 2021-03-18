Danish solar developer secures unsubsidized 112 GWh power purchase agreement

With green hydrogen ambitions set to ensure Denmark will need more renewable electricity than its wind farm policy can deliver, clean power company Better Energy will develop two unsubsidized solar farms this year, after securing a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Centrica Energy Trading division of British power company Centrica has agreed to purchase the estimated 112 GWh per year to be generated by two solar farms which will be developed by Better Energy, the latter announced yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for Better Energy told pv magazine the 44 MW and 67 MW facilities will be constructed in Jutland and the plan is to have both connected “at the end of this year.”

Quoted in yesterday's press statement, Kristian Gjerløv-Juel, director of route-to-market and asset management at Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading, said: “The renewable PPA deal between Centrica and Better Energy is a great example of renewables competing with conventional power production and delivering green energy to European consumers. Also, the agreement showcases that subsidy-free solar park development is possible. We still need more, but this is a great project. The agreement underlines our dedication to playing an active role in Europe’s green transition towards a CO 2 -neutral future.”