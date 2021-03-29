Eging to hit 10 GW module capacity this year

Chinese solar module manufacturer Eging has beefed up its production capacity expansion plans with a RMB2.4 billion ($367 million) plan to add a further 4 GW of production lines by October.

With the company already working on doubling its output capacity to 6 GW with the addition of new cell and module production lines by July–under a RMB2 billion investment announced last year–Eging has now revealed plans to further ramp facilities at its module factory with the 10 GW total capacity all set to be compatible with panels made with wafers up to 210mm in size.

The production line currently being installed can accommodate mainstream, 166mm wafer-based products plus 182mm and 210mm-wafer devices.

Eging said its expansion is focused on higher automation and being able to supply 100% of orders from in-house production.