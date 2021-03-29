Eging to hit 10 GW module capacity this year

Chinese solar module manufacturer Eging has beefed up its production capacity expansion plans with a RMB2.4 billion ($367 million) plan to add a further 4 GW of production lines by October.
With the company already working on doubling its output capacity to 6 GW with the addition of new cell and module production lines by July–under a RMB2 billion investment announced last year–Eging has now revealed plans to further ramp facilities at its module factory with the 10 GW total capacity all set to be compatible with panels made with wafers up to 210mm in size.
The production line currently being installed can accommodate mainstream, 166mm wafer-based products plus 182mm and 210mm-wafer devices.
Popular content
Eging said its expansion is focused on higher automation and being able to supply 100% of orders from in-house production.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.