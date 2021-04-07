Chinese startup claims 20.5% efficiency for mini perovskite PV module

Chinese startup Wuxi Utmost Light Technology (UtmoLight) has achieved a 20.5% power conversion efficiency rate in a perovskite-based solar module with an area of 63.98 cm2.

The company said Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) has certified the results.

“Large-area preparation is considered to be the biggest obstacle to the commercialization and mass production of perovskite technology, this explains why the technological breakthrough achieved by UtmoLight has attracted widespread attention across the industry,” UtmoLight said.

The manufacturer, based in China's Jiangsu province, is currently trying to develop production lines for the production of large-area perovskite solar modules. It believes that its efficiency achievement could be maintained in commercial products.

“Based on the opinion of many industry insiders, the overall situation of the development of perovskite technology is now quite clear, and large-scale commercial mass production is only a matter of time,” the company said, without providing additional technical details.

The main investor in the company is Great Wall Holdings Group, which is the parent of Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors.