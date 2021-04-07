Chinese startup claims 20.5% efficiency for mini perovskite PV module

Chinese startup Wuxi Utmost Light Technology (UtmoLight) has achieved a 20.5% power conversion efficiency rate in a perovskite-based solar module with an area of 63.98 cm2.
The company said Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) has certified the results.
“Large-area preparation is considered to be the biggest obstacle to the commercialization and mass production of perovskite technology, this explains why the technological breakthrough achieved by UtmoLight has attracted widespread attention across the industry,” UtmoLight said.
The manufacturer, based in China's Jiangsu province, is currently trying to develop production lines for the production of large-area perovskite solar modules. It believes that its efficiency achievement could be maintained in commercial products.
Popular content
“Based on the opinion of many industry insiders, the overall situation of the development of perovskite technology is now quite clear, and large-scale commercial mass production is only a matter of time,” the company said, without providing additional technical details.
The main investor in the company is Great Wall Holdings Group, which is the parent of Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.