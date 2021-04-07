Orix secures PPA for 2.2 MW unsubsidized solar plant in Japan

Japan-based denim company Kaihara Co Ltd has agreed to buy power from a 2.2 MW solar plant under development by Japanese financial services giant Orix, via a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).
According to Orix, this is its largest deal secured for an unsubsidized solar project in Japan to date. This market segment, on the other hand, has always been neglected by solar energy developers, as generous feed-in tariffs have been granted to large scale PV over the past two decades.
The solar facility will supply power to Kaihara’s Sanwa factory, located in Jinseki, in the Hiroshima prefecture, and will cover around 12% of its electricity demand. “In addition, through … procurement capability utilizing Orix’s economies of scale, the introduction of this large scale solar power generation system is expected to allow the electricity charge per unit procured through this PPA model to be reduced by approximately 25% at [the] Sanwa factory compared to the past rate,” Orix said in a statement.
Popular content
The company had launched its PPA business model in August 2020 and previously implemented its PPA business model at several supermarkets in Gifu and Shizuoka prefectures. “In this model, Orix is responsible for installing and operating solar power generation systems, lithium-ion storage batteries, and energy management systems, and supplying the generated electricity to consumers,” it explained at the time.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.