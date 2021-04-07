Unsigned PPAs halting India’s renewable energy growth

Delays in signing power purchase agreements are halting the growth of Indian renewables, jeopardizing the government’s clean power target of reaching 175 GW by next year, and the nuclear option of renegotiating electricity tariffs might be needed to drive clean power deployment.

That potential, last-resort remedy to get projects moving was among the suggestions made in a briefing note issued by U.S. thinktank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and Haryana-based consultancy JMK Research.

