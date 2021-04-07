Unsigned PPAs halting India’s renewable energy growth

Delays in signing power purchase agreements are halting the growth of Indian renewables, jeopardizing the government’s clean power target of reaching 175 GW by next year, and the nuclear option of renegotiating electricity tariffs might be needed to drive clean power deployment.
That potential, last-resort remedy to get projects moving was among the suggestions made in a briefing note issued by U.S. thinktank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and Haryana-based consultancy JMK Research.
Popular content
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.