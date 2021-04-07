PVH launches tracker for high-power modules

The manufacturer claims the tracker is suitable for all kinds of terrain.

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish solar tracker manufacturer PVH has launched a new tracking system specifically designed to be compatible with large-format modules.

“The Monoline + tracker can be easily installed on any type of terrain,” the company told pv magazine. “It is also suitable for bifacial modules and is compatible with a wide variety of modules from various manufacturers.”

PVH also explained that the tracker was developed in static and aeroelastic wind tunnels, and tested at the company's innovation center in Cheste, near Valencia. “It is a robust solar tracking system which offers a notable improvement in power production and a greater adaptability in different terrains and conditions, especially in its 2P configuration, thanks to its shorter rows.”

The Valencian manufacturer added that Monoline + benefits from advanced solar tracking algorithms and uses long-range communication technology based on the LoRa spread spectrum modulation technique.

Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 10 GW of products to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. PVH is the third-largest supplier of solar trackers worldwide and is present in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Africa.