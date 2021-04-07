PVH launches tracker for high-power modules

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish solar tracker manufacturer PVH has launched a new tracking system specifically designed to be compatible with large-format modules.
“The Monoline + tracker can be easily installed on any type of terrain,” the company told pv magazine. “It is also suitable for bifacial modules and is compatible with a wide variety of modules from various manufacturers.”
PVH also explained that the tracker was developed in static and aeroelastic wind tunnels, and tested at the company's innovation center in Cheste, near Valencia. “It is a robust solar tracking system which offers a notable improvement in power production and a greater adaptability in different terrains and conditions, especially in its 2P configuration, thanks to its shorter rows.”
Popular content
The Valencian manufacturer added that Monoline + benefits from advanced solar tracking algorithms and uses long-range communication technology based on the LoRa spread spectrum modulation technique.
Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 10 GW of products to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. PVH is the third-largest supplier of solar trackers worldwide and is present in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Africa.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.