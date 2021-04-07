Solar water heater to maximize self-consumption

From pv magazine France

After several years of R&D, France-based PV module maker Systovi has launched Stock-O, a water heater equipped with a battery that can store surplus electricity produced by solar panels to optimize household self-consumption.

With a capacity of 200 liters, Stock-O consists of three resistors that heat the water, regardless of the weather. Hot water production is triggered as soon as excess electricity is detected.

The water heater, which is controlled by a specific application, is also equipped with a weather forecasting system that can calculate the amount of energy that needs to be stored. For example, for sunny forecasts, Stock-O reduces the amount of hot water heated by the network at night, so it can store the predicted surpluses on the following day.

Popular content

The device can purportedly perform several heating cycles per day.

“Less expensive than a lithium battery, it can store up to 10 kWh daily, which is the consumption of a four-member family,” the company said.

Around 10.80 kWh of the 17.50 kWh of electricity produced by a typical household is generally consumed, for an average self-consumption rate of 38%. But by heating the water with this system, the amount of consumed electricity increases to 15.70 kWh, for a 69% self-consumption rate.