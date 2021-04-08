LG unveils 390 W n-type module

South Korean electronics manufacturer and solar panel maker LG has unveiled a new solar panel for residential and commercial PV projects.
The LG NeON H module is based on 120 n-type half-cut bifacial solar cells. It features a power output of 390 W and an efficiency of 21.2%.
The new product is claimed to have a temperature coefficient is -0.33% per degree Celsius, which the manufacturer said was verified based on internal accelerated test data.
“LG is the world’s first manufacturer to operate in-house solar testing facilities certified by two major international inspection and certification bodies – UL and TÜV Rheinland,” the manufacturer stated.
The module comes with a 25-year power output guarantee and is said to be able to operate at 90.6% of its original performance after 25 years.
“Our new NeON H solar panel is the most reliable and efficient renewable energy solution that LG has ever created,” the company said, without disclosing further technical details. “As one of only a handful of manufacturers with the confidence to offer a quarter-century warranty on its solar products, LG is continuing its commitment to providing efficient, effective solutions that stand the test of time.”
