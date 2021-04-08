Qair begins construction on 30 MW of solar in Chad

From pv magazine France
French energy giant Total, via its Qair renewables development business–formerly Qadran International–has started construction on two solar plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW in Chad.
Qair had secured the 20-year PPAs for the two projects from the country's utility, Société Nationale d’Électricité (SNE), in September.
The company plans to invest around €30 million in the two projects, which are planned to be grid-connected in 2022.
The plants will be deployed at two sites, of 40ha and 100ha, to the north and southeast, respectively, of N’Djamena, in the districts of Lamadji and Gassi.
Popular content
The construction of these two power plants meets the government's sustainable development goals (SDGs) aimed at significantly increasing the share of renewable energies in the Chadian energy mix and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18.2% by 2030, compared to a 2010 baseline.
“We are part of a desire for partnership and support for the government's energy policy and will do everything possible to actively involve local communities in the development of our projects,” said Marc Galinier, director of sub-Saharan Africa activities at Qair group. “The environmental impact is an essential factor for us and we seek first to integrate and work with the inhabitants of Gassi and Lamadji.”
Chad had 70 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of last year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) figures.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.