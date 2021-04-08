Qair begins construction on 30 MW of solar in Chad

IRENA recently published its estimate of grid-connected solar capacity in Africa at the end of 2020.

French energy giant Total, via its Qair renewables development business–formerly Qadran International–has started construction on two solar plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW in Chad.

Qair had secured the 20-year PPAs for the two projects from the country's utility, Société Nationale d’Électricité (SNE), in September.

The company plans to invest around €30 million in the two projects, which are planned to be grid-connected in 2022.

The plants will be deployed at two sites, of 40ha and 100ha, to the north and southeast, respectively, of N’Djamena, in the districts of Lamadji and Gassi.

The construction of these two power plants meets the government's sustainable development goals (SDGs) aimed at significantly increasing the share of renewable energies in the Chadian energy mix and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18.2% by 2030, compared to a 2010 baseline.

“We are part of a desire for partnership and support for the government's energy policy and will do everything possible to actively involve local communities in the development of our projects,” said Marc Galinier, director of sub-Saharan Africa activities at Qair group. “The environmental impact is an essential factor for us and we seek first to integrate and work with the inhabitants of Gassi and Lamadji.”

Chad had 70 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of last year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) figures.