Larsen & Toubro begins building 300 MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro said this week that the renewables unit of its power transmission and distribution business has secured approval to begin building a 300 MW solar power plant in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian multinational secured the turnkey EPC order from a consortium involving Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar, French utility EDF Renewables, and Saudi Arabia's Nesma. The consortium obtained a 25-year power purchase agreement for the 300 MW solar plant from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy in the country’s second tender for large-scale solar projects.
The power generated from the PV project will be sold to the Saudi Power Procurement Company at a price of €0.01367 ($0.016)/kWh.
The project will be located in Third Jeddah Industrial City, 50 kilometers southeast of Jeddah. The solar plant will be built with bifacial panels and single-axis trackers provided by unnamed manufacturers.
Earlier this week, Larsen & Toubro announced that it had secured a major EPC order for the 1.5 GW Sudair solar project in Saudi Arabia.
