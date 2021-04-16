India tenders 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects

From pv magazine India
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a tender for the development of 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects on a build-own-operate basis.
Selected projects will sell power to SECI under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).
“Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis will also be considered, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other Central or State Schemes and do not have any obligations towards existing buyers,” specified SECI in the tender document.
The rated installed project capacity of either energy source should be at least 33% of the contracted capacity. Developers are required to set up the link to the transmission network with a minimum voltage level of 220 kV at their own cost.
A project's PV unit may be sub-divided into a number of ‘blocks’, set up at multiple locations if required. The minimum voltage level for a single block shall be 33 kV.
The minimum project size is 50 MW.
