Solar kit for gardens and balconies, from France

From pv magazine France

French renewable energy provider Ekwateur is offering a plug-in solar kit for balconies and gardens that is claimed to produce between 340 kWh and 500 kWh per year, depending on solar radiation levels.

The kit, which requires a surface of only 2 square meters, is equipped with a 330 W solar module produced by Slovenian manufacturer Bisol, a micro-inverter, a metallic structure, a monitoring sensor, and a few cables. The sensor makes it possible to visualize the actual production of the solar panel via a mobile application.

The company said the solar kit is sold in France for €699. It added it is possible to combine several kits, thus making it possible to take charge of several electrical appliances in a house. The panel is claimed to be 95% recyclable and its power guarantee is valid for 25 years. The product is entirely assembled in the Ardèche, a department in southeast France.



“When we launched this offering last year, we didn't think it would have been so successful,” said Cécile Philippon, innovation project manager at Ekwateur. “This craze proves the growing interest of consumers in green energy.”

When the module was launched, its power output was 300 W and the expected annual production between 340 kWh and 450 kWh.