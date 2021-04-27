Longi unveils two PV modules for distributed generation

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has added two new products to its Hi-MO4m panel series designed for distributed-generation applications.
The two modules have a 60-cell and a 72-cell design and add to the 66-cell panel previously launched by the company. Referring to its 60-cell, 66-cell and 72-cell modules, Longi stated: “The three products cover power ranges of 370-385 W, 410-420 W and 450-460 W, respectively, with a maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing global DG clients with wider flexibility and choice.”
The 60-cell module, called Hi-MO4m LR4-60HPH, is available in seven versions, with wattages ranging from 350 W to 380 W and efficiencies of between 19.2% and 20.9%.
The panel is manufactured with 120 monocrystalline half-cut cells, measures 1,755×1,038x35mm, and weighs 19.5kg. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.1 V and 41.3 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 11.15 A to 11.69 A.
The 72-cell panel, called Hi-MO4m LR4-72HPH, is available in five versions with power ratings ranging from 430 W to 460 W and efficiency of between 19.8% and 21.2%. The open-circuit voltage is between 48.5 V and 49.7 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 11.31 A to 11.73 A. This product measures 2,094×1,038x35mm and weighs in at 23.3kg.
The maximum system voltage for both products is 1,500 V. They can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius and their operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. Both modules also feature an IP68 enclosure rating, 3.2mm coat tempered glass, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame.
They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee, a 12-year product guarantee, and are said to be able to operate at 84.8% of their original performance after 25 years.
