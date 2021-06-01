Covid-19 expected to hit Q2 solar deployments in India

From pv magazine India

In its latest quarterly report, India Solar Compass Q1 2021, Bridge to India said that it expects India to add 1.35 GW of utility-scale solar in the April-June period, down 43% from its initial estimate for 2.35 GW.

Installations will likely recover in the third quarter, with capacity additions expected to hit 2.47 GW, Bridge to India said. It noted that India added 2.1 GW of grid-connected solar capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up 33% from the preceding quarter. The new capacity additions included 1.74 GW of utility-scale solar and 370 MW pf rooftop PV.

India had a total installed PV capacity of about 44.2 GW as of March 31. This included 35.9 GW of utility-scale PV, 7.16 GW of rooftop solar, and 1.14 GW of off-grid PV capacity.

Total PV capacity in the national pipeline stood at 52,392 MW on March 31, according to Bridge to India.