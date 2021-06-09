First Solar to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new $680 million US factory

From pv magazine USA

US-based thin-film module manufacturer First Solar said it will invest $680 million to expand its domestic U.S. photovoltaic solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually, representing an implied capital expenditure of around $0.20 per watt.

The company said it intends to fund the construction of its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Ohio with existing cash resources.

The new facility is expected to start operations in the first half of 2023. It is projected to achieve its throughput entitlement (modules produced per day) by the end of 2023 with more than 3 GWdc of nameplate capacity. It is expected to reach full nameplate capacity, based on the company’s module efficiency roadmap, in 2025.

