Hydrogen-based storage system for residential applications

The system is based on a power-to-gas hydrogen technology and is intended to enable one and two-family homes to have an independent power supply throughout the year.

The all-in-one hydrogen storage solution Picea.

Image: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH

Share

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based HPS Home Power Solutions and Wohnwerke have developed a hydrogen-based electricity storage solution for residential applications.

Dubbed Picea, the new system will be sold under the brand Neubauten and will be first tested in a model house in Asperglen-Rudersberg near Stuttgart, which should prove the operational readiness and reliability of the system.

The system is planned to be linked to a PV system and to store power through power-to-gas hydrogen technology, which the manufacturer claims enables a year-round, CO2-free and independent power supply for one and two-family homes. The system also uses the entire process heat from energy generation, storage and usage to reduce the energy required to heat a home.

Popular content

HPS Home Power Solutions states that the overall rate of utilization of its Picea system is at around 90 percent. In addition, it has a storage capacity of more than 100 times that of available residential batteries.

At the end of last year, Wohnwerke started commercial production of its self-sufficient energy storage system. A few days ago, HPS also announced a sales partnership for its Picea system with German company Energieinsel.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.