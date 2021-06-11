Hydrogen-based storage system for residential applications

From pv magazine Germany
Germany-based HPS Home Power Solutions and Wohnwerke have developed a hydrogen-based electricity storage solution for residential applications.
Dubbed Picea, the new system will be sold under the brand Neubauten and will be first tested in a model house in Asperglen-Rudersberg near Stuttgart, which should prove the operational readiness and reliability of the system.
The system is planned to be linked to a PV system and to store power through power-to-gas hydrogen technology, which the manufacturer claims enables a year-round, CO2-free and independent power supply for one and two-family homes. The system also uses the entire process heat from energy generation, storage and usage to reduce the energy required to heat a home.
HPS Home Power Solutions states that the overall rate of utilization of its Picea system is at around 90 percent. In addition, it has a storage capacity of more than 100 times that of available residential batteries.
At the end of last year, Wohnwerke started commercial production of its self-sufficient energy storage system. A few days ago, HPS also announced a sales partnership for its Picea system with German company Energieinsel.
