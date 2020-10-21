Sterling and Wilson to build solar+storage hybrid power plant in Niger

From pv magazine India.

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), India-based infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction services company, has announced that its Hybrid & Energy Storage division (HES), in consortium partnership with French EPC company Vergnet and SNS Niger, has signed an EPC contract to construct a solar-diesel-storage power plant in Agadez city of West African country Niger.

Tendered by The Nigerian Electricity Company (NIGELEC), the project consists of 18.9 MWp solar and 6.54 MVA (2.18 x 3 MVA) diesel generator capacity. The storage component will be an 11.55MWh/3.0 MVA battery energy storage system (BESS). Setting up a 20 kV substation and evacuation line up to the Nigelec Substation in Agadez is also under the work scope.

The consortium will also be responsible for a two-year operation and maintenance (O&M) service of the power plant.

