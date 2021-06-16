Lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport applications

Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanche has announced it will produce new lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport at its manufacturing facility in Yverdon-Les-Bains, where it is also headquartered.
“They feature a very high cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles (LTO), or up to 8,000 cycles (G/NMC) – allowing for significant reductions in [the] total cost of ownership and making them ideal for commercial applications,” the company said, referring to the new product generation. “The modules are designed for a wide range of current and voltage outputs, going all the way up to 800 A [of] continuous current and for battery system voltages of up to 1,200 V, with [their] functionally safe battery management system.”
The battery modules will be produced through a new production line with a capacity of 500 MWh, which corresponds to approximately 60,000 modules per year. The line was provided by Italian industrial automation company Comau Spa, which is part of automaker Stellantis. It is claimed to be designed to host more capacity if the business will grow, the company said.
The new products will be used in transport applications such as marine, commercial vehicle and railway. The modules are compatible with the full range of Leclanché cells.
