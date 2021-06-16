UN wants to reduce carbon footprint of peacekeeping

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN to help the latter harness renewable energy in its peacekeeping missions around the world.
IRENA announced the agreement on its website yesterday and said the partners would work with nations hosting UN peacekeeping missions to install clean energy capacity wherever possible.
As part of the deal, IRENA has also pledged to help attract financial backing from private investors for such efforts.
Popular content
The Abu Dhabi-based energy body said the deployment of renewables would boost the clean energy capacity of nations hosting peacekeeping operations as well as reducing the carbon footprint of the UN.
“Our six-year (2017-2023) environment strategy is transforming our operations in peacekeeping missions,” said Atul Khare, UN under-secretary-general for operational support, quoted in the IRENA statement. “Our focus on raising awareness, improving performance, and reducing our environmental footprint has prompted peacekeeping missions to implement more renewable energy projects. Several renewable energy projects are already under way in the field missions and we are keen to look for new and innovative ways to outsource renewable energy supply and to implement on-site renewable solutions.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.