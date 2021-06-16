UN wants to reduce carbon footprint of peacekeeping

Solar could help the UN carry out its obligations more sustainably.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN to help the latter harness renewable energy in its peacekeeping missions around the world.

IRENA announced the agreement on its website yesterday and said the partners would work with nations hosting UN peacekeeping missions to install clean energy capacity wherever possible.

As part of the deal, IRENA has also pledged to help attract financial backing from private investors for such efforts.

The Abu Dhabi-based energy body said the deployment of renewables would boost the clean energy capacity of nations hosting peacekeeping operations as well as reducing the carbon footprint of the UN.

“Our six-year (2017-2023) environment strategy is transforming our operations in peacekeeping missions,” said Atul Khare, UN under-secretary-general for operational support, quoted in the IRENA statement. “Our focus on raising awareness, improving performance, and reducing our environmental footprint has prompted peacekeeping missions to implement more renewable energy projects. Several renewable energy projects are already under way in the field missions and we are keen to look for new and innovative ways to outsource renewable energy supply and to implement on-site renewable solutions.”