FRV builds on Australian portfolio with 2.4 MW/5 MWh solar-storage plant

From pv magazine Australia

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has confirmed that work has started on its AUD 60 million (USD 45.7 million) Dalby hybrid power plant, which will feature 2.4 MW of solar PV capacity and a 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery. It will be the first battery energy storage system (BESS) the company has developed in Australia.

FRV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel, said the plant will be connected to Ergon’s distribution network. This will allow it to supply and take electricity from the grid and trade in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

FRV Australia Managing Director Carlo Frigerio said the hybrid facility is designed to be operated as a predictable and dispatchable generation plant. The system will have the ability to access the maximum number of markets and revenue streams, including arbitrage and frequency control ancillary services (FCAS).

“Battery energy storage systems are needed to support further investment in Queensland renewables and help maintain system security and reliability,” Frigerio said. “This project will be critical to Queensland’s future energy supply and security as renewable energy capacity increases, with storage supporting solar and wind power coming into the market when it is most needed. The inclusion of PV as part of the project shows the importance of integrating solar and batteries in order to deliver dispatchable power.”

Construction of the project is scheduled to be completed in December. The facility is expected to be fully operational by early 2022.

FRV Global Managing Director Felipe Hernandez said the Dalby project is part of the company’s long-term investment plan to develop energy storage projects throughout the world.

“FRV is already collaborating with governments, regulators, and partners around the world to lay the foundations for a new energy model,” Hernandez said. “Energy storage will play a central and critical role to fully realize the power of renewable energy, and FRV acknowledges the value of this technology as a key element to achieve a decarbonized society.”

The Dalby Hybrid Power Plant is FRV’s ninth project in operation or under construction across the NEM, including the 125 MW Lilyvale Solar Farm in Queensland, the 106 MW Winton Solar Farm in Victoria, and the 69.75 MW Goonumbla Solar Farm in New South Wales.

FRV has also achieved financial close on the 115 MW Metz Solar Farm, commenced construction on the 90 MW Sebastopol Solar Farm, and continues to develop the 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm, all in New South Wales.

The Dalby hybrid power plant is one of several battery energy storage systems planned for Queensland as the state government looks to continue its transition to renewable energy. Singapore-based Vena Energy, for example, is almost finished developing the 100 MW/150 MWh Wandoan South BESS project. And state-owned energy company Stanwell is moving ahead with plans to develop a 150 MW/300 MWh battery next to the 1.4 GW Tarong power station site near Nanango.

In addition, the Queensland state government has announced plans to install five large-scale, network-connected batteries. They will have a combined capacity of 40 MWh and will be installed across the state as part of a community battery trial.