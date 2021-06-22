New microinverter from the US

US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power micro-inverter for applications in rooftop PV.

The device, which the manufacturer describes as an ideal solution for commercial rooftop PV systems linked to between 500 kWh and 1 MWh of storage, can be used without a battery or together with the manufacturer’s SolarLEAF energy storage technology, which can also be mounted under rooftop solar modules.



“The Yotta Dual-Power Inverter (DPI) is designed to work with solar PV installations today,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “A building owner then has the option to install Yotta's commercial energy storage solution at a later date.”

The micro-inverter incorporates rapid shutdown and is able to operate at completely low voltage. It is available as a single-phase device (208 V) and three-phase one (240 V) and can be used with modules with a 60 and 72-cell design and a power output of up to 500 W. Each micro-inverter can accommodate up to four PV modules with an output of 440W each.



The inverter measures 281 x 231 x 41.3 mm, weighs 4.5 kg, and has a cooling system based on natural convection. It has a peak efficiency of 96.5% and a nominal maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%. The MPPT voltage range is between 22 and 48 V and the maximum input voltage 60 V. Maximum continuous output power for the three-phase device is 1.2 kW and 1.1 kW for the single-phase product.

The product comes with a 10-year warranty that is extendable to 25 years, the manufacturer stated.

The inverters are manufactured in Taiwan for Yotta Energy with a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Seattle-based micro-inverter technology company APsystems. “Yotta Energy can currently supply 10 MW of inverters for the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) market,” the spokesperson explained. “Production will be increased in 2022.”

The new product is currently sold directly to customers in the US market. The manufacturer is actively looking to expand into international markets, including Europe, by Q1 2022.