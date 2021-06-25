Côte d’Ivoire launches tender for 60 MW of solar

Côte d’Ivoire's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies (MPEER) has launched a tender for the construction of two solar plants with a combined capacity of 60 MW in Laboa and Touba, in the northeastern part of the country.
Independent power producers will develop the facilities under the World Bank’s Scaling Solar program. Interested developers will have until Sept. 6 to prequalify for the procurement exercise.
The Côte d’Ivoire government and the World Bank's International Finance Corp. arm signed an agreement for the two projects in November 2018.
Several other utility-scale PV projects are now under development in Côte d’Ivoire, including 66 MW and 25 MW plants in Korhogo, in the northern Poro region. Developers are also working on a 37.5 MW solar project in Boundiali department, in the northwestern part of the country.
Côte d’Ivoire had just 13 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
