Tata Power secures 84 MW rooftop solar contract in Indian state of Kerala

The tender award is the second secured by the developer from Kerala's electricity board this year.

From pv magazine India.

Tata Power has won an INR400 crore (US$53.5 million) contract from utility Kerala State Electricity Board Limited to develop 84 MW of rooftop solar projects for domestic consumers in the state. The allotted capacity includes 64 MW for individual households – with project sizes of 3-10 kW – and 20 MW for housing societies, with generation capacities of 11-100 kW.

The developer secured the contract from a tender announced by the electric company in February under Kerala’s ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in [the] Domestic Sector,' which itself is in line with the Phase II subsidy program overseen by India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

Popular content

Tata must commission the rooftop projects within three months of receipt of orders from residential customers and, upon completion of the contract, the 84 MW of generation capacity is expected to generate 120 GWh of electricity annually, helping offset around 100,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year.

The contract win was Tata's second from the Kerala utility this year, with the Mumbai-based developer securing 110 MW of solar capacity from the electric company in January. That project capacity is expected to generate around 274 GWh of electricity per year.