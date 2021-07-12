Solar+storage could provide 80% of annual EV power needs

From pv magazine Germany

A 7 kW PV system connected to a 7 kWh residential battery could provide 80% of the power needed by an electric vehicle with an average driving profile of 14,000 kilometers per year, according to a new report by Germany-based EUPD Research.

The market research firm said this corresponds to 2,500 kWh of electricity consumption over an entire year. It said an EV with a driving profile of 5,000 kilometers per year and electricity demand of 900 kWh could achieve the same percentage with a 6 kW PV array combined with a 6 kWh battery. It has also calculated that a 12 kW system with storage capacity would be needed for a frequent driver with 5,000 kWh of electricity needs.

Even without storage, EV drivers can use a high share of solar power. For example, with a 7 kW system and no battery, 39% of a vehicle's electricity needs could be covered over the course of a year from solar power generation.

EUPD Research also said that a solar+storage solution can considerably reduce charging costs. A 10 kW system paired with storage could provide savings of up to 52% of charging costs, it said. This would correspond to savings of €415 per year.

“Home storage system is indispensable, especially in the winter months, in order to temporarily store self-generated solar power for use in the electric car,” said Martin Ammon, managing director of EUPD Research.