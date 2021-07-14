Portable hydrogen fuel cell generator with power output of 400 W

Estonia-based hydrogen fuel cell specialist PowerUP Energy Technologies has unveiled a 400 W portable fuel cell-based generator that can be used in off-grid applications.
The generator, dubbed UP400, is sold at a price of €6,500 and is claimed to have a minimum lifetime of 5,000 working hours. It operates at temperatures ranging from -20 to 52 degrees Celsius.
The device has a weight of 10kg and is based on a proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology which works in three different steps: first the electrons are stripped from the hydrogen molecules through a catalytic process; then the positively charged protons pass through the membrane to the cathode and the negatively charged electrons are forced through a circuit to generate electricity; and finally, the electrons combine with the protons and oxygen from the air to generate by-products such as water and heat.
The hydrogen is provided by external cylinders and its fuel cells work in parallel with a battery module, with the former acting as the main power source during operation. The solution is claimed to be ideal for sailing and yachting, camper vans or other recreational vehicles, and off-grid homes.
“Whether you own a yacht, a camper van, or need a power back-up for your off-grid home, we have a powerful solution for everyone,” said the company's CEO, Ivar Kruusenberg. “These smart generators can be combined with batteries, solar panels, or even wind turbines to create a smart grid system.”
Without some minimal information about the external H2 cylinder, mainly weight, volume and price, one cannot assess the usefulness of this system.
