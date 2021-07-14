Indian ashram deploys solar+storage system

From pv magazine India
A small Indian ashram on a hill by the banks of the river Ganges now has a new and unusual attraction. The ashram in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, produces all of its electricity from a small rooftop solar+storage system.
Loom Solar, a PV module maker and EPC specialist, was tasked with installing the system. The array features six 440 W Shark Super high-efficiency panels, a 5 kWh (100Ah/51.2V) Atom lithium ion battery, and a 5 kVA high-frequency string inverter.
The 3 kW solar system is backed by 5 kWh of storage capacity. The ashram uses it to run LED lights, ceiling fans, and TV sets. The electricity produced by the system is enough to run all appliances day and night.
Loom Solar Director Amol Anand told pv magazine that the hilly location presented an installation challenge. “There were no electrical shops nearby. So the installation team had to walk approximately 5 km from the installation location to get any product, if needed,” he said.
The installers had to deal with poor mobile services at the remote site. They also worked amid fears about wild animals and unpredictable climate conditions, said Anand.
