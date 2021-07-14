Turkey launches another 1 GW PV tender

Turkey had an installed PV capacity of 7 GW at the end of May.

Turkey's Ministry of Energy has launched another 1 GW solar tender under the national Yeka (Yenilenebilir Enerji Kaynak Alanları) renewable energy program.

Through the procurement exercise, which is the fourth of the Yeka series, the Turkish authorities want to select 15 large scale PV projects across three different locations: Bor, a district of Niğde province in the Central Anatolia region, for which three 100 MW plants are planned; Erzin, in the province of Hatay, on the Mediterranean coast, where two 100 MW solar parks would be built; and Viransehir, in the Şanlıurfa province, in southeastern Turkey, where ten solar parks with a capacity of 50 MW each are expected to be deployed.

The ministry has set a ceiling price of TRY0.40/kWh ($0.046). Applications will be received starting from March 2022.

“This is a clear sign from the government to keep supporting the solar energy market in Turkey, which [has] already exceeded 7.5 GW,” Eren Engur, a board member of Turkish solar association, Günder, and president of its energy storage committee, told pv magazine.



In the third tender of the series, finalized in late May, the Ministry of Energy allocated all the 1 GW of capacity it planned to assign through the tender and selected projects with a sizes ranging from 10 to 20 MW.

The lowest price in that procurement exercise was TRY0.182/kWh ($0.021) and the highest, TRY32.0/kWh ($0.037).