Switzerland added half a gigawatt of PV in 2020

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland installed around 493 MW of new PV capacity in 2020, which means the Alpine country surpassed the 3 GW threshold at the end of the year, according to new figures provided by local trade body Swissolar and based on statistics from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).

All PV systems connected to the grid in the country were able to cover around 4.7% of its electricity demand last year. This share, in 2019, was still 3.8%

Last year's performance represents an increase of almost 50% compared to 2019, with growth being recorded across all segments.

The increase in industrial and commercial photovoltaic rooftop systems was particularly high. The average size of the photovoltaic systems was 24.5 kW in 2020, which shows a trend towards larger systems compared to previous years, according to Swissolar.

The association also reported that residential batteries linked to PV systems are becoming increasingly popular. According to its figures, the number of battery storage systems sold in the country grew by 65% and around 15% of residential PV systems are coupled with battery storage. In total, storage systems with a capacity of 28,400 kWh had been installed in Switzerland at the end of 2020.

Despite the significant increase in the expansion of photovoltaics, Swissolar is urging the government for further acceleration. “For the decarbonization of the energy system and for the replacement of nuclear power, a massive expansion of solar energy, to around 50 GW, with an annual electricity production of 45 TWh, is required,” said Swissolar managing director David Stickelberger. “Within just 30 years, we have to add 15 times the capacity installed today.”