Two years of perovskite progress

After a series of impressive achievements and a lot of hype, perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have become a popular area for researchers in recent years. And with universities and institutes the world over reporting a wealth of different approaches to realize the material’s full potential as a solar cell, it can be difficult to estimate the actual progress toward developing a commercially viable product or to know the biggest remaining challenges.
Scientists led by China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJT) reviewed much of the recent progress in perovskite solar cells, seeking to summarize the main progress made in 2020 and so far in 2021; and to discuss remaining challenges to developing practical perovskite-based modules or perovskite-silicon tandem products.
The review, titled The Main Progress of Perovskite Solar Cells in 2020-2021, is published in Nano-Micro Letters. The group divided progress into four areas: Efficiency, Stability, Perovskite-based tandem solar cells and lead-free perovskites. Overall, the paper concludes that retaining the high efficiencies achieved in laboratory devices that often measure less than 1cm² is the biggest challenge to developing commercial products, alongside realizing coating processes that work at high speed under ambient conditions.
“…[efficiency] decreases to 19.6% when the aperture area increases from 0.1 cm2 to about 10 cm2, and further drops to 17.9% with the area approaching 1000 cm2 for PSCs, which still lags far behind that of the crystalline silicon cells,” the group notes in its conclusion. “Intensive works should be conducted to precisely control the uniformity of the crystallization process in large-area perovskite films.”
Popular content
Stability
Alongside manufacturing processes, long-term stability is a well-published challenge for perovskite solar cells. The SJT group joins others in calling for a standardized set of stability tests, and the use of third-party verification to ensure comparable and credible results on stability.
And they also note that significant progress has been made in lead-free perovskites in the past year, creating a potential opportunity for a smaller commercial scale-up for use in wearable and indoor PV devices to power sensors and other devices with fairly low energy requirements. “In our opinion, the application of tin PSCs for indoor PV products could be prior to lead PSCs when their efficiencies reach over 15%,” they conclude.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.