Micro-inverter for balcony solar modules

From pv magazine Germany

Greenakku, a German provider of solar modules for applications in balconies, has begun selling a micro-inverter that German manufacturer Bosswerk has specifically designed for balcony PV panels.

The BW-MI300 and BW-MI600 inverters were developed for plug-in photovoltaic systems and allow monitoring via WiFi connection. The BW-MI300 costs €149 in the Greenakku online shop and the BW-MI600 €259. Bosswerk grants a 12-year product guarantee.

The only difference between the two products is the output power: while the BW-MI300 feeds up to 300 W into the household power grid, the BW-MI600 supplies up to 600 W. The recommended input power from the solar panel to the BW-MI300 is between 210 to 400 W, with the BW-MI600 the output power can be almost double.

According to Greenakku, the two products have the highest efficiency in this device class. From a module voltage of 20 V, they generate the 230 V alternating current required for the household supply. As soon as the starting voltage is applied on the photovoltaic side, the microinverter feeds the electricity into the domestic power grid. The module output can be displayed, saved and statistically evaluated by the user via a WiFi connection on a tablet, smartphone or PC. A quick shutdown function ensures safety in the event of a power failure.

Greenakku calculates that a solar module with 360 W of power delivers up to 400 kWh of electricity per year, depending on the location and orientation. At an electricity price of €0.30 per kWh, it may result in savings of up to €120 per year. According to the PV product distributor, the price for a complete system with micro-inverter, a 360 W module and mounting system is around €400. In the best-case scenario, the small system therefore pays for the investment again after four years.