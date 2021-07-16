US government, NREL seek consortium leaders for thin-film PV module advancement

The U.S. Department of Energy has released $20 million in funding to solicit participation in a consortium of leaders, organized by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, that will focus on thin-film cadmium telluride module development.

Image: First Solar

From pv magazine USA

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the U.S. Department of Energy are soliciting leaders of companies and research institutes to join a consortium of cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film photovoltaic advancement, with submissions due in the coming days.

The CdTe Accelerator Program, announced this March, has a mission to form a consortium that guides the United States to a highly competitive position in the CdTe space. Specifically, the program seeks to enable cell efficiencies above 24%, and sustainable module prices below $0.20/W by 2025. By 2030, the consortium will have a goal of over 26% efficiency, and costs below $0.15/W.

CdTe is known for its high light-absorption rates, and relatively low manufacturing costs, making it second only to silicon-based panels in deployment. NREL said that if CdTe research could unlock higher cell efficiencies and even lower module manufacturing costs, the United States could capture a larger portion of the global solar market.

