TSEC switches on new 500 MW solar cell production line

Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer TSEC has started trial production with a new 500 MW solar cell line at its Yuanjing factory in Taiwan.
The line, deployed at the end of March, is currently operating with an annual capacity of 400 MW, the company said.
The manufacturing facility will be able to produce cells with wafers measuring between 8 to 12 inches, which would allow the manufacturer to produce more powerful modules with a power output of up to 700 W.
Popular content
TSEC invested TWD 900 million ($32.2 million) in the new production line, which raised the company's total solar cell capacity to 1 GW.
Back in October 2015, the company announced ambitions to increase its manufacturing capacity from 800 MW to between 1.5 and 1.6 GW. Since then, however, the Taiwanese solar industry has experienced very hard times due to strong pressure on prices and fierce competition from other Asian manufacturers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.