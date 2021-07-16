TSEC switches on new 500 MW solar cell production line

Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer TSEC has started trial production with a new 500 MW solar cell line at its Yuanjing factory in Taiwan.

The line, deployed at the end of March, is currently operating with an annual capacity of 400 MW, the company said.

The manufacturing facility will be able to produce cells with wafers measuring between 8 to 12 inches, which would allow the manufacturer to produce more powerful modules with a power output of up to 700 W.

TSEC invested TWD 900 million ($32.2 million) in the new production line, which raised the company's total solar cell capacity to 1 GW.

Back in October 2015, the company announced ambitions to increase its manufacturing capacity from 800 MW to between 1.5 and 1.6 GW. Since then, however, the Taiwanese solar industry has experienced very hard times due to strong pressure on prices and fierce competition from other Asian manufacturers.