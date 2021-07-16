Philadelphia Solar to build 1 GW module factory

From pv magazine USA

Jordan-based PV manufacturer Philadelphia Solar said it plans to build 1 GW of production capacity in the United States to serve both domestic and export markets.

The company said its planned investment will support market growth, which is expected due to what it called the Biden administration’s “extensive support” for the U.S. solar industry and manufacturing.

The new facility is projected to create 150 to 250 jobs and is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2022. It will produce monocrystalline facial and bifacial modules for commercial and utility-scale projects. A company spokesperson told pv magazine that talks are now underway with multiple states that are interested in hosting the facility.

