Another 70 MW of floating solar goes online in the Netherlands

Dutch solar project developer Groenleven, a unit of German renewable energy company BayWa re, has completed construction on two floating PV plants with an aggregate capacity of 70.9 MW in the Netherlands.

The two facilities have capacities of 41.1 MW and 29.8 MW and are built on former sand extraction lakes in Selling, in the provinces of Groningen and Gelderland, respectively.

The first project, for which construction had started in late May, is currently Europe's largest operational floating PV array and, according to Baywa, the largest outside Asia. The second project occupies the second position in that special ranking, and the third-largest plant of this kind is also a project recently completed by the German company in the Netherlands – the 27.4 MW “Bomhofsplas” floating PV power plant located on a quarry pond in Zwolle, in the province of Overijssel.

Popular content

“The recent completion of the two new projects brings BayWa re’s floating PV portfolio in Europe to 11 projects, more than 180 MWp of green energy and surpassing 300,000 floating solar panels, all of which reinforces BayWa re’s position as market leader outside of China for floating PV,” BayWa re said in a statement. “Both floating PV parks have been built on the deepest part of the lake, to protect the flora and fauna in the banks.”

More details on the projects were not revealed.