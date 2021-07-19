Indian manufacturer to build 1.2 GW of mono PERC module capacity

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has announced that it is expanding its module production capacity to 1.5 GW with the addition of a new line.
The manufacturer will add a 1.2 GW mono PERC (passivated emitter and rear contact) line to its existing 300 MW state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat. The capacity additions will be finished by the end of December.
Rayzon Solar’s facility is equipped with an automated stringer and laminator. It has the capacity to produce 335 Wp polycrystalline panels and 400 Wp monocrystalline modules.
Kamlesh Gohil, international business development head at Rayzon Solar, told pv magazine that the new 1.2 GW production line will be equipped to produce mono PERC solar panels with wafer sizes up to 220 mm. It will have the capacity to produce 600 Wp panels with efficiency ratings of 21.4%.
“It will change the industry scenario and help to get the maximum output from a small area for big-scale PV projects,” said Gohil.
The new production line will be equipped with the latest technology, including a half-cut cell bussing system with a multi-busbar stringer from Wuxi Lead.
Rayzon Solar now joins the list of Indian manufacturers embracing mono PERC technology, in line with the global trend and rising domestic demand for such panels.
JMK’s quarterly solar reports show 2020 was the first year when shipments of high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC modules in India overtook multicrystalline modules.
