World’s largest rooftop PV plant powering Chinese industrial park

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow said it has supplied its string inverters for a 120 MW rooftop PV plant located in Jining, in China's Shandong province.
“The plant was built in an industrial park owned by Shandong Huaqin Group, Zhejiang Fortune Energy Co., Ltd and Shangdong Huaqin Group,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine.
The PV plant was completed in late 2020 by special purpose vehicle Jining Huaxi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, which is jointly owned by the three above-mentioned industrial groups. Around RMB 600 million (US$92.7 million) was invested in the project.
“Located in the industrial park covering 43 rooftops, the PV plant is expected to generate 110 GWh per year, powering the industrial park facilities and feeding the excess electricity it produces into the grid as one of the grid-parity projects,” Sungrow said in a statement.
The solar plant is currently the world's largest operational rooftop PV array. JD.com, one of China's biggest online retailers recently announced it will install a 200 MW rooftop array across dozens of its logistics buildings and warehouses. The facility is expected to come online in 2022 and should generate more than 160 GWh per year. JD.com said the company will work with partners including wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind and Longi to develop the project.
