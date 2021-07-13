Sungrow brings its three-phase residential storage solutions to Europe

Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow has announced a new residential storage solution for the European market.
The solution is a combination of the company's three-phase hybrid inverter and a battery with a modular configuration. Between three and eight battery modules could be combined to form a storage system with a capacity of between 9.6 and 25.6 kWh.
According to Sungrow, each battery module weighs 33kg and no cabling is required between the individual modules. The product comes with a 10-year guarantee. It relates to the entire system, including both the hybrid inverter and battery.
The manufacturer said the new solution is designed to optimize solar self-consumption. The system features a maximum discharge current of 30 A, load control for emergency power, and a switchover that can be activated in less than 20 milliseconds.
The home memory is updated and the data checked in real-time via a new “WiNet-S” communication module, which is part of the delivery package, Sungrow specified.
The company, initially, did not provide any information on the price or the start of deliveries of the new home storage system in Europe.
