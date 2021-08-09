Hanwha Q Cells acquires 5 GW project pipeline in France

From pv magazine France
The transaction, if finalized, would allow the Korean group to continue its expansion in Europe. Currently, it has a portfolio of renewable energy projects totaling nearly 10 GW worldwide, including around 5 GW in Europe, mainly concentrated in Spain. Considering that RES France owns projects with a combined capacity of more than 5 GW, the company's European pipeline has more than doubled.
“This acquisition shows that Q Cells is ready to establish itself in the French renewable energy market and to make a significant contribution to the French energy transition while accelerating its transformation towards global, clean and sustainable energy solutions”, explained the group's CEO, Hee Cheul Kim.
Q Cells said in a statement that France is one of the most attractive markets for renewable energy, due to its abundance of sun and wind, but also to a well-established tendering system. Moreover, it stated the transaction offers Q Cells the opportunity to expand into markets other than solar and to diversify its offering into onshore and offshore wind power.
The completion of the operation is planned for October.
