Growatt unveils off-grid inverter

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has unveiled the SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter for off-grid solar power systems.

The device consists of a built-in MPPT charge controller, an AC charger, and an inverter with a low-frequency transformer. “It allows for surge power at three times of the rated power to support motor-type loads or inductive loads,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Additionally, thanks to its optimized product design and improvements in both software and hardware, the inverter has a longer design life and comes with a five-year product warranty as standard.”

The 3 kW inverter has an efficiency of 95%, a surge power of 9000 VA, and solar input voltage up to 250 V. It can be connected in series for up to six units for single-phase or three-phase systems to expand capacity to 18 kW.

The device, which also features IP20 enclosures, measures 225 x 300 x 550 mm and weighs in at 27 kg. Its operating ambient temperature ranges from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Growatt stated that the inverter enables power input from multiple sources, including any power generator, a solar array, a storage system, and the power network. “The inverter can work with or without batteries, and it is compatible with mainstream lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, including Growatt’s Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries that are well-known for [their] safety and reliability,” it further explained. “Additionally, it is designed with Low Voltage Disconnect protection function for batteries.”