New 1,500 V string inverter from Growatt

Chinese inverter maker Growatt unveiled a new 1,500 V string inverter solution at the recent SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.
Called MAX185~253KTL3HV, the new inverter solution is compatible with bifacial and high power modules and its smart functions, such as smart I-V diagnosis, help PV plant owners make O&M easier and reduce costs, the manufacturer claims.
The transformer-free product is available in four different versions with nominal power of 185 to 253 kW. Efficiency for all devices is 99.0% and European efficiency for the inverters with 185, 216 and 200 kW of power is 98.7%, while the European rating for the 253 kW inverter is 98.5%.
According to the product sheet, the inverter has dimensions of 1120 by 670 by 360 mm and a weight ranging from 95 to 109 kg, depending on its size. It features up to 15 independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 500-1500 V.
The inverter can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 4,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -30 to 60 degrees Celsius. The series also features IP66 enclosures. Product warranty ranges from five to 10 years, depending on a project’s characteristics.
“The MAX 1500V inverter aims to lower LCOE and achieve higher yields for clients,” said a Growatt spokesperson.
