Jetion Solar setting up 5 GW heterojunction PV module factory in China

China National Building Materials (CNBM), the parent company of Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar and German module manufacturer Avancis, has announced plans to build a 5 GW manufacturing facility for the production of heterojunction (HJT) panels in in Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, China.
Jetion Solar will invest RMB3 billion ($46 million) in the factory, which is expected to begin manufacturing activities in 2023. Construction at the site is planned to start by the end of this year.
“The HJT technology is nothing new, with Sanyo and then Panasonic having developed and produced the high-efficiency technology over decades,” said Jetion Solar CTO Ewain Guo. “However, it has remained a high-performance and high-cost product, which limits its mass market penetration. Given the Chinese PV industry’s historic ability to aggressively drive down costs, let’s just wait and see.”
No more details on the new factory nor the HJT module technology were disclosed.
Jetion Solar currently has a production capacity of 2.5 GW for PV modules and 2 GW for solar cells. Last year, it put into operation a new 1 GW mono PERC cell fab at the site in Tongcheng, in Anhui Province.
CNBM also operates CIGS production facilities at four different locations, including one in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. The conglomerate was the first of several organizations to bring large-scale CIGS production online in China.
